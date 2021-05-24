Sports

JUST IN: Spain drops Sergio Ramos from Euro 2020

Sergio Ramos has been left out of Spain’s squad for Euro 2020 after featuring in just seven matches for Real Madrid in the just concluded La Liga season due to injuries.

