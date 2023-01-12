News

JUST IN: Special counsel to investigate Biden documents

The US Attorney General, Merrick Garland has announced an independent lawyer will investigate President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Files were found in President Joe Biden’s Delaware home, the White House said earlier Thursday.

Similar files were discovered by aides at a Washington DC office Biden used after his term as vice-president.

Republicans including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have called for President Joe Biden to be investigated.

The president tells reporters he takes "classified material seriously" and the documents were in a locked garage and "not sitting out on the street".

Both batches of files were handed over immediately after they were discovered, Biden’s lawyer says.

White House records – including those of the vice-president – must be handed over to the National Archives once an administration ends.

Former President Donald Trump is being investigated for allegedly mishandling classified files.

 

