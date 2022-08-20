Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: Spirited Joshua loses to Usyk by split decision

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Briton Anthony Joshua’s bid to recapture the unified heavyweight titles ended in disappointment as Oleksandr Usyk produced a terrific performance to win by split decision in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

In a clash billed as the Rage on the Red Sea, a spirited Joshua, 32, showed some aggressiveness and intent – a vast improvement from their first fight – but could not match the brilliance and ring savviness of the Ukrainian, reports the BBC.

Two judges scored the fight 115-113 and 116-112 to Usyk, while a third judge gave it 115-113 to the challenger. While there were some close rounds, Usyk was the deserved winner.

The Ukrainian retains WBA (Super), WBO and IBF heavyweight titles

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Saraki, PDP leaders parley Jonathan

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reconciliation and strategy committee, yesterday, met with former President Goodluck Jonathan. It was rumoured that the former president was being wooed by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the 2023 presidential election on its platform, though Jonathan had denied plan for him to leave PDP, but silent on […]
News Top Stories

Your comments disappointing, Ortom replies Mohammed

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, yesterday hit back at his Bauchi State counterpart, Bala Mohammed, who slammed him (Ortom) for poor handling of the farmer-herder clashes which he said had led to loss of lives. Bala had accused Governor Ortom of what he called “starting all these (the herders/ farmer imbroglio) and not accommodating […]
News Top Stories

ASUU Strike: NANS to sue FG, Education Minister

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The face-off between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the strike by the lecturers has taken a new twist following the decision of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)to sue both the government and the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu over the impasse. NANS President, Sunday Asefon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica