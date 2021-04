*United set to offload some players Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku, has said he “expected” Manchester United’s front three to prove their talents this campaign and praised his former club for a “good season”. Lukaku netted a late brace, as the Serie A club booked their place in the Europa League final, with a comprehensive […]

Erstwhile Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has been a huge transfer target for La Liga outfit Real Betis, New Telegraph can report. According to Spanish sports daily Estadio Deportivo, Betis Betis are desperate to land the Manchester United striker in the January transfer window. However, the deal would have taken place if not […]

Fine first-time finishes from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans helped Leicester beat Newcastle and move to within a point of the top of the Premier League. Maddison fired in Jamie Vardy’s pull-back from just inside the penalty area to break Newcastle’s resistance before Tielemans curled home from 20 yards after Marc Albrighton’s pass, reports […]

The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports has insisted that the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State will continue despite the threat by the host state government that if by today noon they do not receive money from the Federal Government, they would be forced to abort the competition due to paucity of funds. The Local Organising Committee (LOC) had issued the threat after an emergency meeting which held late Wednesday.

