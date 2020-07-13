Sports

JUST IN: Spurs defender Serge Aurier’s brother shot dead

The brother of Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has been shot dead in the early hours of Monday morning in Toulouse, France, according to reports.
An individual was shot in the abdomen outside a nightclub in the French city with the suspect on the run, report French outlet Europe1.
Police were called by members of the public and the area is said to have been closed off for investigation.
The incident took place at around 5am on the Boulevard de Thibaud and the individual that has been shot is said to be Christopher Aurier, 26, the brother of Spurs star Serge.
It is reported he was later pronounced dead at hospital.
Christopher was also a footballer and had previously had trials at Brentford in 2011, and also tried out for non-league side Stalybridge Celtic.
He played football at amateur level and was most recently on the books with French fifth-tier side Toulouse Rodeo.
The incident comes just hours after Serge had played for Spurs in their 2-1 win over Arsenal in the north London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Aurier played the full 90 minutes as Jose Mourinho’s side came from a goal down to beat their fiercest rivals thanks to a late header by Toby Alderweireld.
The Ivorian, a 62-cap international, moved to Tottenham in 2017 from PSG and has gone on to make 79 appearances for the club, scoring six goals.

