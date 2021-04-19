Sports Top Stories

JUST IN: Spurs sack Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham after just 17 months in charge.
The Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs manager in November 2019 and guided the club to sixth in the Premier League last season, reports the BBC.
They are currently seventh, having picked up two points from their past three league games, and were knocked out of the Europa League in March.
Spurs face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.
This season, Mourinho suffered 10 league defeats in a single campaign for the first time in his managerial career.
No Premier League side has lost more points from winning positions this season than Spurs, who have dropped 20.
On Sunday, Tottenham were one of six Premier League clubs to announce they were joining a new European Super League.
Mourinho’s last game in charge was a 2-2 league draw at Everton on Friday.

