JUST IN: S’South Govs meeting in Port Harcourt

Emmanuel Masha, Port Harcourt

The governors of South-South states are presently at Government House, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, holding a crucial meeting.

Present at the meeting, which started on Monday morning include host Governor Nyesom Wike; Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State; Governor Godwin Obaseki and Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State.

The governor of Cross Rivers State, Prof. Ben Ayade was absent at the meeting, which agenda was not disclosed to journalists at the time of the report.

But a source said that the governors, at the meeting, would likely focus on the 2023 election, VAT and the Anti-grazing Bill.

Like this: Like Loading...