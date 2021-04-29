Top Stories

JUST IN: State of emergency won’t solve insecurity – Masari

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has said that a declaration of a state of emergency will not solve the nation’s security challenges.
This is coming barely 48 hours after the House of Representatives asked President Muhammmadu Buhari to declare emergency on security
following the recent sack of 42 communities in Niger State by Boko Haram.
He spoke to State House Correspondents Thursday after meeting with the Chief of staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari at the Presidential Villa.
According to him, the military are already overstretched hence declaration a state of emergency will be stretching them even more.
He appealed to Nigerians to stop politicizing security issues, saying policing the nation at this critical time was everybody’s business.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Forex squeeze hits manufacturing sector

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

MAN: Funds available to only 40% operators   Nigerian manufacturers under the umbrella of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have raised the alarm over severe scarcity of foreign exchange (forex).   Following the trend, it was gathered that they now operate at half capacity. President of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, told New Telegraph in Lagos […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Access Bank: Hacker arraigned for stealing, cyber stalking

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday arraigned a self-acclaimed hacker, Chris Ihebuzor, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing, cyber stalking and demanding money, with written threats, from Access Bank Plc. Ihebuzor was arraigned on a six-count charge bordering on stealing, unauthorised access and modification of computer materials. The EFCC prosecutor, […]
News Top Stories

Election riggers staging a coup – Tambuwal

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has said that those who perpetuate rigging during elections are staging a coup. Tambuwal, in a statement to mark this year’s International Day for Democracy, said the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states will be a test case for Nigeria’s preparedness for a rulebased and consent-enabled governance. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica