JUST IN: State of emergency won’t solve insecurity – Masari

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has said that a declaration of a state of emergency will not solve the nation’s security challenges.

This is coming barely 48 hours after the House of Representatives asked President Muhammmadu Buhari to declare emergency on security

following the recent sack of 42 communities in Niger State by Boko Haram.

He spoke to State House Correspondents Thursday after meeting with the Chief of staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, the military are already overstretched hence declaration a state of emergency will be stretching them even more.

He appealed to Nigerians to stop politicizing security issues, saying policing the nation at this critical time was everybody’s business.

Like this: Like Loading...