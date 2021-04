JUST IN: State of emergency won’t solve insecurity – Masari

Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has said that those who perpetuate rigging during elections are staging a coup. Tambuwal, in a statement to mark this year’s International Day for Democracy, said the forthcoming governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states will be a test case for Nigeria’s preparedness for a rulebased and consent-enabled governance. The […]

MAN: Funds available to only 40% operators Nigerian manufacturers under the umbrella of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have raised the alarm over severe scarcity of foreign exchange (forex). Following the trend, it was gathered that they now operate at half capacity. President of MAN, Engr. Mansur Ahmed, told New Telegraph in Lagos […]

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has said that a declaration of a state of emergency will not solve the nation’s security challenges. This is coming barely 48 hours after the House of Representatives asked President Muhammmadu Buhari to declare emergency on security following the recent sack of 42 communities in Niger State by Boko Haram. He spoke to State House Correspondents Thursday after meeting with the Chief of staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari at the Presidential Villa. According to him, the military are already overstretched hence declaration a state of emergency will be stretching them even more. He appealed to Nigerians to stop politicizing security issues, saying policing the nation at this critical time was everybody’s business.

