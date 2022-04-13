JUST IN: Statistician General of the  Federation, Simon Harry, is dead

Top Stories

Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

The Statistician General of the Federation and Chief Executive of National Bureau of Statistics, Dr. Simon Harry is dead.

Director, Communication and Public Relations Department of NBS, Mr. Ichedi Joel confirmed his death on phone to New Telegraph on Wednesday morning.

“Yes, it is true, it’s been confirmed that he is dead,” he said.

A report by an online news outlet last Sunday speculated Harry’s death. But Ichedi, NBS’ spokesperson had debunked the story. He said the NBS boss was only slightly indisposed.

Harry, who rose through the ranks at NBS, was appointed last August by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Statistician-General of the Federation.

He succeeded former SGF, Dr. Yemi Kale. He joined the Federal Office of Statistics as Statistician 11 in 1992 and rose to the position of a substantive Director of Statistics in 2019.

 

