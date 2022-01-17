JUST IN: Stay-at-home: One vehicle burnt as Unknown Gunmen storm Obollo-Afor

Residents of Obollo-Afor, the headquarters of Udenu Local Government Area, Enugu State, were thrown into confusion as masked gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order attacked them in the early hours of Monday.

The gunmen, who stormed the commercial town on motorcycles, were seen beating traders who had opened shops for business as residents scampered for safety as the hoodlums chased them down with whips.

Among other damages done, a tricycle was burnt by the hoodlums.

It was learnt that members of Udenu Central Neighbourhood Watch took to their heels on sighting the gunmen. A Sienna car belonging to the group was destroyed in the attack.

One of the traders mentioned that he had a close shove with the gunmen and was yet to recover from the incident.

“They had guns, knives and whips with which they dispersed people. They didn’t shoot at anybody. Their faces were covered. I am still shaking from the shock. I thought they would attack me since my shop was open at the time they passed. Later on I heard they were beating some people and asking others to go back home,” he said.

Another eyewitness said that a military team arrived the town around 8:30am and is currently patrolling to ensure that normalcy is restored.

