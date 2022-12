England forward Raheem Sterling is to return to the World Cup in Qatar on Friday after spending time in England following a robbery at his home, England’s Football Association said on Thursday.

“Raheem Sterling will return to England’s World Cup base in Qatar.

The Chelsea forward temporarily left to attend to a family matter but is now expected to rejoin the squad in Al Wakrah on Friday ahead of the quarterfinal with France,” the FA said in a statement.

*Courtesy: AFP

