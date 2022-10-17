JUST IN: Students shutdown MAPOLY, disrupts on-going exams over ‘outrageous fees’

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Students of the Ogun State-owned Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, on Monday shutdown the school in protest over increased tuition fees and alleged extortion of students through what they termed “illegal fees”.

The students, in their thousands, barricaded the main entrance of the institution as early as 6.30am and prevented lecturers and other staff of the institution from gaining entrance into the school’s premises.

The protest also disrupted the ongoing second semester examination, as students coming for the exams met the entrance under lock and keys.

The aggrieved students, who were chanting anti-management songs, were armed with placards with inscriptions such as: “We no be rich kids, na why we come MAPOLY”, “#Say No To Unreasonable Increment Now!!!”

Speaking on behalf of the students, the Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State, Simeon Kehinde Damilola, demanded the immediate reversal of all increased fees and abolishment of the newly introduced fees.

Simeon accused the rector of the polytechnic, Dr Adeoye Odedeji of milking the students of the institution through fees’ increments and introduction of exorbitant charges.

He called for the investigation of the management of the institution for alleged misappropriation and mismanagement of funds in the school.

