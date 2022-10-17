Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Students shutdown MAPOLY, disrupts on-going exams over ‘outrageous fees’

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

 

Students of the Ogun State-owned Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, on Monday shutdown the school in protest over increased tuition fees and alleged extortion of students through what they termed “illegal fees”.

The students, in their thousands, barricaded the main entrance of the institution as early as 6.30am and prevented lecturers and other staff of the institution from gaining entrance into the school’s premises.

The protest also disrupted the ongoing second semester examination, as students coming for the exams met the entrance under lock and keys.

The aggrieved students, who were chanting anti-management songs, were armed with placards with inscriptions such as: “We no be rich kids, na why we come MAPOLY”, “#Say No To Unreasonable Increment Now!!!”

Speaking on behalf of the students, the Chairman of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Ogun State, Simeon Kehinde Damilola, demanded the immediate reversal of all increased fees and abolishment of the newly introduced fees.

Simeon accused the rector of the polytechnic, Dr Adeoye Odedeji of milking the students of the institution through fees’ increments and introduction of exorbitant charges.

He called for the investigation of the management of the institution for alleged misappropriation and mismanagement of funds in the school.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Development: Udom’s stimulating A’Ibom economy with SMEs – Ememobong

Posted on Author Reporter

  With the knowledge that, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs,) offer a large scale of employment opportunities to the citizenry, Governor Udom Emmanuel has continued to plough huge resources into the development of the sector in the state. To this end, the governor has ensured that a workable database on SMEs is produced to guide […]
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: NLNG donates $150,000 medical equipment to Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited on Wednesday donated medical equipment worth $150,000 to the Bayelsa State government in order to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Receiving the medical items from the NLNG delegation, Governor Douye Diri represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Government House, Yenagoa, Dr. Peter Akpe, described […]
Metro & Crime

Bullion van: Policemen’s killers won’t go unpunished – Umahi

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

Governor Dave Umahi yesterday vowed that the armed robbers who killed four policemen in Ebonyi State during an attack on a bullion van won’t go unpunished. Gunmen had trailed a bullion van carrying money from Enugu State to Ebonyi State and killed four policemen escorts. A stray bullet from one of the robbers’ guns also […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica