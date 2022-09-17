JUST IN: Students vow to ground airports over lingering ASUU strike

…pass vote of no confidence on FG

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Following the seven months impasse between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU),

the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has revealed its plans to ground activities at international airports across the country.

Converging in Akure, the Ondo State capital over the weekend, the national body of NANS decried the attitude of the Federal Government towards the striking lecturers as well as education as a whole.

According to the students, the four-day shutdown of busy highways and expressways had been a success, hence the move to disrupt international travels as from September 19, 2022 in order for the bourgeois and the government to feel the pains that had subjected students to in the past seven months.

Speaking with newsmen, the Chairman, NANS National Task Force on ‘End ASUU Strike Now,’ Ojo Raymond Olumide, disclosed that students were already tired of pleading with both parties over the need to end the strike.

Olumide emphasised that the airports that will be occupied will remain grounded until the strike is called off, adding that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration must pay all outstanding arrears and salaries of the lecturers.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...