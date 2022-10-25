JUST IN: Sunak is now officially UK Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak has become the new UK prime minister after meeting King Charles at Buckingham Palace.

Sunak will then make a statement as he arrives at No 10 Downing Street, reports the BBC.

Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss has officially become the shortest-serving PM in UK history.

In a short farewell speech earlier, she defended her legacy of trying to push through tax cuts and said leaders needed to be bold.

Sunak will be UK’s third leader in seven weeks after winning a Tory leadership contest triggered by Truss stepping down.

After being selected by Tory MPs on Monday, he warned the country faced a “profound economic challenge”.

Sunak ruled out an early general election, despite calls from Labour, the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party.

