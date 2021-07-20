JUST IN: Sunday Igboho arrested in Cotonou planning to flee to Germany

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has been arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic, Sahara Reporters is reporting.

According to the the report, Igboho was arrested Monday night after being declared wanted by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The spokesman of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, had asked Igboho to turn himself in.

Quoting a source it said was privy to Igboho’s departure from Nigeria, Sahara Reporters said he had perfected plans to secretly escape from Nigeria through Cotonou and was heading to Germany.

The source said: “Sunday Igboho has been arrested in Cotonou.

“He was arrested about an hour ago.

“He was supposed to travel to Germany through Cotonou this night.

“He wanted to leave Africa through Cotonou.

“He was arrested by security operatives in Cotonou.

“They are planning to bring him back to Nigeria.”

