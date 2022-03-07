JUST IN: Sunday Igboho regains freedom

Yoruba Nation agitator Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Ighoho has been released by Benin Republic Government.

Checks show the 49-year-old agitator has spent over 231 days in Benin Republic prison after he was arrested on July 19, 2021.

Many supporters have lamented the continuous detention of Igboho ‘without trial’.

The legal battle to either extradite Igboho to Nigeria or free him has witnessed a series of dramatic twists and turns.

A terse statement on Monday by the Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, confirmed Igboho’s release.

The Communications Secretary to Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Maxwell Adeleye, explained Igboho was released to Professor Banji Akintoye and a French Language Expert/ Deputy Alana of Ilana Omo Oodua Worldwide, Professor Wale Adeniran.

Akintoye described the release of Ighoho as a “Triumph of truth over darkness in Yoruba land.”

Details Shortly…

