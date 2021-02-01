Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Sunday Igboho storms Ogun, vows to flush out killer herdsmen

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

A Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho on Monday, stormed some parts of Ogun State and vowed to flush out killer herdsmen in the troubled areas in the state.
Igboho, who stopped briefly in Abeokuta around 4pm and had a brief interaction with his supporters, later proceeded to Ketuland where some soldiers allegedly connived with herdsmen to flog some farmers for not allowing them grazing their cattle on their farms in Yewa-North Local Government Area of the state.
While addressing his followers in Abeokuta, the activist said: “I observe there is an injustice from the herdsmen because they know the power that they have in the Federal Government. So, they behave as if Yoruba people are nobody. They kill our people, they kidnap our people, and they rape our women.
“Any Fulani herdsman who engages in kidnapping would be flushed out,” Igboho vowed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bayelsa trains 3000 farmers on rice farming

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The Bayelsa State government has said that it was patnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to train 3,000 beneficiaries who will benefit from the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme (AADS) loan. The scheme, the state government said on Thursday during the training in Yenagoa, will alao cover the area of fishery, cassava and rice […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Police arrest generator repairer for allegedly raping 13-yr-old girl

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Police in Ogun State have arrested a 21-year-old man, Julius Afuape for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl (name withheld). The suspect, a generator repairer, lives in the same neighbourhood with the victim’s aunt who was said to have sneaked into the victim’s apartment and raped her. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola […]
Metro & Crime

Alleged N12.7m fraud: EFCC arrests ‘yahoo boy’, pastor

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) has announced the arrest of a suspected internet fraudster, one Adebayo Olawale, and his pastor, Gbenga Moses Adesoju. A statement by the Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, said the arrest was effected by operatives of the Gombe zonal office. While Olawale is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica