JUST IN: Super Eagles secure AFCON 2021 ticket

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations, even before the kick-off of their match with Benin Republic later this evening in Porto Novo, Benin Republic.

This is the consequence of Sierra Leone being unable to secure maximum points in their Group L match with Lesotho in Maseru some minutes ago.

Third-placed Sierra Leone thus have four points going into the last match day. The scoreline and the cumulative point thus make the current Nigeria’s eight point unassailable even with a match outstanding later today.

The 0-0 scoreline in Maseru also have positive effect on Benin Republic who are currently second and having seven points.

They may have also secured qualification even if they lose today as Sierra Leone on Tuesday will need massive number of goals to equal Benin’s current seven and to erase goal deficit which currently stand at -1.

