JUST IN: Supplementary Election To Hold April 15

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday announced April 15 as the date for all the outstanding governorship, National, and State Assembly supplementary polls.

The electoral umpire disclosed this in a terse statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi.

According to Oyekanmi, “Arising from its meeting held today, the Independent National Electoral Commission has decided that all outstanding governorship, National and State Assembly supplementary elections will take place on Saturday 15th April 2023.

Details Later…..

Like this: Like Loading...