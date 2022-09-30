News

JUST IN: Supreme Court ends Edo PDP tussle, dismisses Dan Orbhi’s suit

Court, on Friday, ended the leadership tussle in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Edo State chapter, with the dismissal of an appeal instituted at the Apex Court by the Dan Orbhi-led faction.

The Apex Court, in a judgment by Justice Emmanuel Akomaye Agim, held that the issue of leadership by political parties is an internal affair and as such, the courts have no jurisdiction.

In the appeal marked SC/CV/979/2022, filed by Hon Monday Iyere Osagie, the Supreme Court said that the appeal lacked merit because it is not justiciable.

Justice Agim, who delivered the unanimous judgment, asked political parties to always adhere strictly to their guidelines, rules and regulations in order to promote genuine democracy.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki and a chieftain of PDP, Chief Dan Orbhi have been at each other’s throat over who controls the party in the state.

Governor Obaseki, formerly of the All Progressives Congress (APC) decamped to the PDP, stood for the last governorship election on the party’s platform and won.

He later opted to control the machinery of the party.

 

