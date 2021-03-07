JUST IN: Supreme Court Justice, Sylvester Ngwuta is dead

Supreme Court Justice, Sylvester Ngwuta is dead.

Sources at the apex court confirmed that Ngwuta died in the early morning of Sunday in his sleep at his official residence in Abuja at almost the age of 70.

Ngwuta was said to be getting set for his retirement from the Supreme Court on March 30, 2021 upon attainment of 70 years mandatory retirement age, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

