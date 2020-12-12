Top Stories

JUST IN: Supreme Court rejects Trump-backed election lawsuit

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The US Supreme Court has rejected an unprecedented attempt to throw out election results in four battleground states that was backed by President Donald Trump.
The lawsuit, filed this week by the state of Texas, sought to invalidate results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, reports the BBC.
President-elect Joe Biden won all four.
The lawsuit was supported by 19 state attorneys general and 127 Republican members of Congress.
President Trump has made repeated unsubstantiated claims that “illegal votes” cost him re-election.
The Supreme Court ruled that Texas did not have legal standing to bring the case, in a brief order rejecting the bid.

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

IPPIS: ASUU vows to resist FG’s attack on public varsities’ autonomy

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju and Sola Adeyemo

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday vowed to resist attack on the autonomy of public universities to the last drop of their blood. This is against the backdrop of the directive by President Muhammadu Buhari that only federal workers, who have been captured by the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform, will […]
News Sunday Magazine Top Stories

Akande’s passion was for better Nigeria that guarantees equity, justice –Son

Posted on Author Chijioke Iremeka

A business mogul and Agba Oye of Ibadanland, Chief Harry Ayodele Akande, finally succumbed to the cold hands of death early yesterday morning in Lagos after a brief illness at 77.   Late Chief Akande was an astute businessman of international repute whose legacy and influence cut across continents. He was the Chairman of Akande […]
Top Stories

Insecurity: National Assembly has no power to summon Buhari – Malami

Posted on Author Reporter

  Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, says the National Assembly has no constitutional power to summon President Muhammadu Buhari. Malami disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement titled ‘Buhari’s Summon: NASS Operates Outside Constitutional bounds.’ The AGF said, “National Assembly has no constitutional power to envisage or contemplate a situation where the president […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: