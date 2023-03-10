JUST-IN: Supreme Court Sacks Shekarau As Senator-Elect

However, the Supreme Court affirmed the nomination of Hanga as the NNPP’s authentic candidate after Shekarau abandoned his senatorial ambition to join the PDP.
In a unanimous judgement, Justice Inyang Okoro-led five-member panel of the court faulted INEC’s refusal to replace Shekarau with Hanga after the former left the party for PDP before the election.
Justice Emmanuel Agim, who read the lead judgment, written by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, dismissed the INEC appeal.
The court upheld the two earlier concurrent judgments by the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal, both in Abuja, that affirmed Hanga as the authentic candidate of NNPP.