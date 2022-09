The Supreme Court of Kenya has upheld the election of William Ruto as President-Elect of Republic of Kenya.

Chief Justice of Kenya, Martha Koome, who read the court’s judgment, said the seven-member justices of the apex court were unanimous in their decision.

The court dismissed the case filed by the opposition leader Raila Odinga, who was making his fifth presidential bid, while holding that Deputy President Ruto won 50 plus one to win the election.

