JUST IN: Supreme Court upolds INEC’s de-registration of 22 political parties

The Supreme Court, on Friday, upheld the de-registration of 22 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The parties were scrapped in the year 2020 by the INEC following their dismal performances in the previous elections.

Justice Ejembi Eko, who delivered a landmark judgment in the matter, voided and set aside a judgment of the Court of Appeal which had nullified the de-registration.

Justice Eko held that the Court of Appeal on its own (suo motu) raised the issue of lack of fair hearing in favour of the scrapped parties and arrived at a conclusion without hearing from other parties in the matter.

“This appeal by INEC is meritorious and is hereby allowed. The decision of the court below is set aside,” it ruled.

Reporter

