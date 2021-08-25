Top Stories

JUST IN: Suspected bandits hit Plateau community, kill over 35 persons

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Musa Pam, Jos

Suspected fulani bandits have attacked the Yelwa Zangam community, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing over 35 people.

Eyewitnesses told New Telegraph in Jos on Wednesday morning that the armed bandits invaded the community, located behind the University of Jos, late on Tuesday burning houses and shooting anyone in sight.

The attackers had reportedly disabled the bridge leading to the  community preventing any access to help before launching their assault.

Investigation revealed that an entire family was burnt alive in their home while others who sustained injuries are being treated at various hospitals.

The attack is coming barely 24 hours after Plateau State Governor, Barr. Simon Lalong visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja to complain about the incessant attacks in his state.

The Plateau State Police Command is to is yet to give details of the incident, as at the time of filing this report

More details later…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Drama in Imo as police arrest ex-Gov Okorocha

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi OWERRI

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, was yesterday arrested by the police on the order of Imo State government for forcibly breaking into a property sealed by the state government. Police spokesman, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed to newsmen that the former governor is being held at the Imo State Police Headquarters.   Also arrested […]
News Top Stories

Residents flee Ibadan communities as hoodlums kill two in reprisal

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Some residents of Coca Cola, Leventist, Ajibade, Ajegunle, Oke- Itunu and neighboring communities within Ibadan North Local Government Area of Oyo State yesterday deserted their homes and shops for fear of reprisal. Trouble started in the area when a suspected thief was arrested by some of the residents of the area on Thursday, killed by […]
News Top Stories

PGF DG slams Labour, Health ministers over incessant health sector strikes

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has slammed the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige and his counterpart in the Health sector, Osagie Ehanire over the incessant strikes in the health sector.   In the statement decrying the recent strike of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica