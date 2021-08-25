JUST IN: Suspected bandits hit Plateau community, kill over 35 persons

Musa Pam, Jos

Suspected fulani bandits have attacked the Yelwa Zangam community, in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, killing over 35 people.

Eyewitnesses told New Telegraph in Jos on Wednesday morning that the armed bandits invaded the community, located behind the University of Jos, late on Tuesday burning houses and shooting anyone in sight.

The attackers had reportedly disabled the bridge leading to the community preventing any access to help before launching their assault.

Investigation revealed that an entire family was burnt alive in their home while others who sustained injuries are being treated at various hospitals.

The attack is coming barely 24 hours after Plateau State Governor, Barr. Simon Lalong visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja to complain about the incessant attacks in his state.

The Plateau State Police Command is to is yet to give details of the incident, as at the time of filing this report

More details later…

Like this: Like Loading...