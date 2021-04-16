JUST IN: Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill 6 in fresh Plateau attack

Musa Pam, Jos

At least six persons were confirmed killed on Thursday night by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Wereng Village of Riyom Local Government of Plateau State.

The member representing Riyom Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Timothy Dantong confirmed the killings to New Telegraph on Friday morning in Jos.

“Six persons were killed last night in Wereng village of my Constituency while three others who were injured are currently receiving treatment,” he said.

The lawmaker described the killing of his constituents as callous and barbaric.

More details later…

