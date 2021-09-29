JUST IN: Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill four in fresh Plateau attack

Musa Pam, Jos

At least four persons have been confirmed killed in fresh attacks on Tuesday evening by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Bassa LGA of Plateau State.

National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Mr Davidson Malison, who confirmed the attack to New Telegraph on Wednesday morning in Jos, the state capital, said the attack took place around 6:50 pm.

“Around 6:50pm, three persons on a motorcycle were ambushed along Twin Hill Road, Jebbu Miango, Miango District of Rigwe Chiefdom, Bassa LGA. Two of them were killed instantly while one survived with gunshot injuries. They were on their way from Jebbu Miango to Miango community when the attack occurred. Their motorcycle was also burnt to ashes.

“That same evening, two persons were killed on their farm in Nzhwerenvi, Jebbu Miango,” he said.

He gave the names of those killed as: Bitrus Bulus, 45; Yakubu Chohu, 35; Friday Gani Kyeri, 33, and Kyeri Gani, 19; while 27-year-old

Musa Wah was injured.

The Plateau State Police Command is yet to confirmed the attacks.

More details soon…

