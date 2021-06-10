JUST IN: Suspected herders kill 11 people in fresh attack in Benue

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen Thursday launched a fierce attack on Makurdi and Katsina-Ala local government areas of Benue State leaving no fever than 11 people dead.

The attacks took place at Zongo-Akiki village in Mbalagh Council Ward of Makurdi and at Anyom community of Mbatyula Council Ward in Katsina-Ala councils.

A witness told New Telegraph that five bodies that were recovered from the Zongo-Akiki village attack had been deposited at in a hospital morgue in North Bank area of Makurdi while another five people were missing.

The witness said the attackers invaded the Zango-Akiki village, situated behind the Army Barracks in North bank in the early hours of Thursday and killed the five deceased, leaving many others wounded.

Information Officer to the Katsina-Ala local government area, Mr. Tertsea Benga, confirmed the incident.

Benga said six persons were killed in Anyom community of Mbatyula Council Ward in Katsina-Ala, bringing the total of those killed in both incidents to 11.

