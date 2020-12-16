Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Suspected herders kill Benue lawyer, wife, blindman in midnight attack

*Ortom: I won’t succumb to attacks by terrorists

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Gunmen suspected to be armed Fulani herdsmen Tuesday night invaded the Agboughol community in Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State and killed a prominent lawyer, Barrister Moses Udam alongside his wife and a blindman, Nyikyor Mazugu.
The herdsmen, who were without cattle, made incursion into the area at about 12 midnight when most people were asleep and also smashed two private cars belonging to the legal luminary and his wife.
Three people who sustained gun wounds during the attack were rushed to the hospital for treatment.
The latest attack came days after the assassins had sacked Tse-Tyohemba and Tse-Angbande communities killing five people and injuring many others.
New Telegraph learnt that
the victim (Udam) was shot dead and butchered together with his wife at their residence located behind Makurdi Modern Market.
Sources said the gunmen also carted away his (the lawyer’s) telephone sets and other valuable items before proceeding to killed the blind man and injuring one other person.
A source, who claimed to have witnessed the incident, but who pleaded anonymity, said the assassins numbering eight, allegedly trailed the lawyer and broke into the house in search of vital documents in connection with a disturbing case being handled by the late victim.
The source further that the armed men also forced their way into another residence where they rob the occupant of his N200,000 before they fled.

