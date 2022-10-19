Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Suspected herdsmen kill two policemen, 21 others in attack on Benue community

*Scores flee as invaders set 15 houses ablaze

 

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

 

At least 23 people including two policemen, a Sergeant and Corporal, were in the wee hours of Wednesday reportedly killed at Gbeji in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State when suspected armed Fulani herdsmen launched a reprisal attack.

New Telegraph learnt that the arsonists were said to have made incursions into the community at about 4 am and started shooting sporadically to scare the local inhabitants during which the people were gruesomely murdered.

Scores of residents of the affected communities including women and children have fled the area.

A source from the community, Mr. Jerry Iorngaem, told New Telegraph that the invaders stormed Gbeji town through St. Michael’s Catholic Church Gbeji shooting sporadically.

Mr. Iorngaem said the herders also set ablaze 15 houses while those with serious gun and machete wounds were taken to hospital while the deceased were deposited at the morgue at Afia in Gbeji.

Chairman of Ukum Local Government Area, Hon. Tyoumbur Kaatyo, who visited the affected areas for an on-the-spot assessment, condemned the attack and called on law enforcement agencies to redouble their efforts to secure the border communities from attacks.

 

