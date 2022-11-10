Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Suspected hoodlums set INEC office ablaze in Osun 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) located at Oke-Iresi area of Ede in Ede South Local Government Area of Osun State has been attacked and razed by suspected hoodlums.

The incident according to New Telegraph Correspondent happened on Thursday morning.

New Telegraph learnt that the  arsonists stormed the office in the early hours of Thursday with petrol and bread to carry out the heinous crime.

Our correspondent learnt that the hoodlums targeted the main offices of the Commission and destroyed the documents therein.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man remanded for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old girl

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State yesterday remanded a 31-year-old man, Taiwo Alimi, for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 14-year-old girl (name withheld).   The accused was arraigned on a one-count charge of having unlawful carnal knowledge of the victim, resulting in pregnancy.   The police prosecutor, Adekunle Opayemi, told the court that […]
Metro & Crime

Four land grabbers arrested for killing two in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police have arrested four suspected land grabbers, who allegedly attacked Babaode- Onibuku community in Ado-Odo Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State. The hoodlums had on Wednesday attacked the village and allegedly shot two people dead while injuring several others. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed the arrest in a […]
Metro & Crime

Don’t demolish BCOS staff quarters, NUJ tells Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oyo State Council, has advised Governor Seyi Makinde to renovate the Staff Quarters of the State Broadcasting Radio Station (BCOS) instead of demolishing the quarters. The government had on Sunday morning moved earth-moving bulldozers to the premises of the BCOS with the intention of clearing the bushes on the expanse […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica