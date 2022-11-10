JUST IN: Suspected hoodlums set INEC office ablaze in Osun 

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) located at Oke-Iresi area of Ede in Ede South Local Government Area of Osun State has been attacked and razed by suspected hoodlums.

The incident according to New Telegraph Correspondent happened on Thursday morning.

New Telegraph learnt that the arsonists stormed the office in the early hours of Thursday with petrol and bread to carry out the heinous crime.

Our correspondent learnt that the hoodlums targeted the main offices of the Commission and destroyed the documents therein.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...