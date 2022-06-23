JUST IN: Suspected Owo Catholic Church killers arrested

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun Corps, said it has arrested some persons involved in the attack of St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Owo Local Government Area.

The security outfit said it also recovered some weapons and vehicle used to perpetrate the terror act on June 5, 2022.

About 40 persons were killed in the attack with 70 others injured.

