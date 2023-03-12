JUST-IN: Suspected Political Thug Nabbed In Osogbo

Osun State Police Command on Sunday said it has arrested a suspected political thug, Abiodun Monsuru popularly known as Ese.

The spokesperson of the Command, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the arrest of the suspected thug in an interview with journalists, in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

According to Opalola, Monsuru was arrested by operatives of the command attached to the Oke-Baale division in Osogbo.

“Yes, he has been arrested. He was arrested in Osogbo and he is giving us vital information as we speak.

“We shall prosecute him when the investigation is concluded,” Opalola said.

The police spokesperson added that the Election Commissioner, CP Abayomi Oladipo is doing his best to rid Osun of criminal elements ahead of the State Assembly Elections coming next weekend.

