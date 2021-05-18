JUST IN: Suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ block major Osun roads in protest against EFCC

Some Osun youths suspected to be ‘Yahoo Boys’ have blocked major roads in protest against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to an online news portal, NEWS DIRECT, officials of the EFCC stormed Adetunji Estate, Osogbo in the middle of the night.

One of the protesters alleged that the EFCC officials stormed their estate at night, stopped them from going out and collected over 25 cars from them.

