Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ block major Osun roads in protest against EFCC

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Some Osun youths suspected to be ‘Yahoo Boys’ have blocked major roads in protest against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
According to an online news portal, NEWS DIRECT, officials of the EFCC stormed Adetunji Estate, Osogbo in the middle of the night.
One of the protesters alleged that the EFCC officials stormed their estate at night, stopped them from going out and collected over 25 cars from them.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Late Adeleke’s nurse discharged, acquitted

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

An Osun State High Court, sitting in Osogbo, yesterday discharged and acquitted a nurse, Alfred Aderibigbe, who was alleged to have injected the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke. Aderibigbe was indicted by the coroner inquest led by a Magistrate, Dr. Olusegun Ayilara, for allegedly administering an overdose of drugs on the former Osun State governor. The […]
Metro & Crime

Ogun: Herbalist, three others arrested at ritualists’ den

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police in Ogun State have discovered a fraudsters’ den in Ijebu-Ode. They arrested one herbalist and three others for allegedly defrauding one of their victims, Imoleayo Ashade, of N1.3 million. Police also intercepted a box containing fake international currencies which the suspects were using to deceive unsuspecting victims in their currency washing trick. The suspects, […]
Metro & Crime

Three more bodies recovered in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Three decomposing bodies have been recovered by security operatives in Kaduna community where killings and reprisals have been taking place since last week. This came as the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has warned of a growing humanitarian crisis following the killings in the area.   Meanwhile, the new bodies were discovered in Ungwan Jatau […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica