JUST IN: S’West govs spit fire over police officer’s disrespect to Sanwo-Olu

blast Malami, IGP, say Lagos must deploy Amotekun now

Adewale Momoh, Akure

Following the power play that occurred in Magodo, Lagos State where a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) had failed to heed to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s instruction who had gone to mediate on the land dispute in the area, Southwest governors are fuming over the development describing the incident as “disgraceful”.

According to a statement issued by the governors, which was personally signed by the Chairman, South West Governors’ Forum, and Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the attitude of the CSP towards the Lagos State Governor could be described as brazen assault on decency.

While condemning the incident, Akeredolu berated the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister for Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) over his role in the incident, the governor stated that the Inspector General of Police must explain the justification for the intrusion

Stressing that the development has justified the impracticability of the current federal system, the governor call on President Muhammadu Buhari to reign in the excesses of those bent disrupting the trust between the people and the Federal Government.

He said: “We are in possession of a video which has gone viral on the social media concerning the disgraceful exchange between a police officer, a CSP, and the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, the supposed Chief Security Officer of the State, at the Magodo Residential Estate.

“The content of the video is very disconcerting, and this is being charitable. The utter disrespect, which underlines the response of the officer to the Governor establishes, beyond doubt, the impracticability of the current system, dubiously christened ‘Federalism’. An arrangement, which compels the Governor of a State to seek clarifications on security issues in his jurisdiction from totally extraneous bodies or persons, is a sure recipe for anarchy.

“We condemn, very strongly, this brazen assault on decency. We call on the IG to explain the justification for this intrusion. This is not acceptable.

“Any expectations of rapprochement between so called federating units and federal security agencies are becoming forlorn, progressively, due to deliberate acts which mock our very avowal to ethics and professionalism.

“We condemn, in very clear terms, the role of the Attorney General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami SAN in this act of gross moral turpitude.

“We, on our part, will continue to interrogate the current system, which treats elected representatives of the people as mere prefects, while appointed office holders ride rough shod over them as Lords of the Manor.”

The Chairman of the South West Governors who assured Sanwo-Olu of his colleagues’ support, however, advised the Lagos State Governor to deploy the Amotekun Corps for effective protection and security of his people.

“If the purported Chief Security Officers of the States of the Federation require clearance from the office of the IG on matters within their areas of jurisdictions, only hypocrites will wonder why the current security crisis deepens and there appears to be no solution in the foreseeable future.

“We stand by our brother, the Governor of Lagos State. We advise him to deploy the Regional security outfit in the State to protect the lives and property of the people.

“We call on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces to rein in the excesses of certain elements bent on acting in a manner capable of eroding the bond of trust existing between the people and the Federal Government.

“It is preposterous for political appointees to seek to undermine the very structure of service upon which their appointments rest.”

