JUST IN: Tafa Oloyede, Nollywood actor, is dead

A Yoruba theatre artist, Mr. John Adewuni (also known as Tafa Oloyede), is dead.

The Ede, Osun State-born actor, who ventured into acting in 1974, died on Tuesday, after a brief illness.

Confirming the incident, General Secretary, Theater Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Osun Branch, Ademola Oyedokun, said the actor died at his Arowomole residence in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

“Late Tafa Oloyede had his tutelage under late Oyin Adejobi. He featured in many movies that include ‘Jaiyesimi’, ‘Ayanmo’, ‘Ekuro Oloja’, ‘Orogun’, ‘Akanji Oniposi’ that made him popular and others.

“He died today Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at his residence at Arowomole, Kajola area Osogbo. He is survived by wife and children,” he said.

 

