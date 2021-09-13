Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Tanker Explosion Rocks Airport Road In Adamawa

In the early hours of Monday, a petrol truck exploded in Yola, the capital of Adamawa state.

It’s unclear whether anyone was killed in the blaze. The incident occurred on Airport Road’s busy PZ Roundabout.

The fuel compartment of the tanker, owned by Conoil, separated and dropped when the driver was negotiating the roundabout, according to online newsportal, SaharaReporters.

Vehicles and businesses within an 80-meter radius were destroyed, resulting in losses that have yet to be calculated.

The fire was still burning at the time of filing this report.

The fire was put out by a joint team of firemen from the state and federal fire departments, the Air Force, and the Faro bottling firm.

