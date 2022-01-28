Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Tanker explosion rocks Anambra

A tanker laden with premium motor spirit exploded on Friday morning  at the Upper Iweka junction of Onitsha, Anambra State.

Many shops and building around the scene are feared burnt as a rest of the fire from the explosion of the tanker that had broken down along the busy Onitsha-Owerri Road in front of the Relief Market.

The fire which started at 8.30am had caused a long standstill of vehicles in and out of Onitsha.

Fire service both from Anambra and Delta states have arrived the scene and are battling to quench the fire amid a shortage of water.

 

Metro & Crime

Benue: Two soldiers missing, as bandits kill PDP chieftain, trader

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Fear has gripped the people of Bonta and Ukpute in Konshisha and Oju local government areas of Benue State as two officers of the Nigerian Army were reportedly missing in the area since Monday.   On the same day, bandits killed a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Mbayongo Ward in Katsina- Ala […]
Metro & Crime

Zulum donates house, N20m to family of army commander killed by Boko Haram

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, has announced the donation of a house and N20 million to the family of Dahiru Bako, late commander of 25 task force brigade. Bako was killed in a Boko Haram ambush on Sunday. Speaking on Tuesday at the burial of the late commander, Zulum described Bako’s death as […]
Metro & Crime

Police arrest traffic robbers in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Police in Lagos have arrested two ex-convicts who specialised in attacking motorists in traffic at Oshodi-Oke area of the metropolis.   The suspects, Tunde Olaiya (24) and Tokunbo Omotola (26), were arrested in traffic on Monday last week at Oshodi.   The suspects were arrested by the Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while […]

