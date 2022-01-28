JUST IN: Tanker explosion rocks Anambra

A tanker laden with premium motor spirit exploded on Friday morning at the Upper Iweka junction of Onitsha, Anambra State.

Many shops and building around the scene are feared burnt as a rest of the fire from the explosion of the tanker that had broken down along the busy Onitsha-Owerri Road in front of the Relief Market.

The fire which started at 8.30am had caused a long standstill of vehicles in and out of Onitsha.

Fire service both from Anambra and Delta states have arrived the scene and are battling to quench the fire amid a shortage of water.

