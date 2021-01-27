JUST IN: Tanker on fire along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Metro & Crime

A petrol tanker is currently on fire on the Long Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
Although details are still sketchy, it was learnt that traffic gridlock has built up on the outward Lagos side of the busy road due to the burning tanker.
More details later…

