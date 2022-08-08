Arts & Entertainments

JUST IN: Tanzania police release Kizz Daniel, probe continues

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Tanzanian police have released popular Nigerian singer, Oluwatobiloba Daniel, aka Kizz Daniel.

Kizz Daniel was arrested following his failure to perform at a concert in Tanzania.

The Buga crooner, who had already been paid for the performance, said he forgot his clothes in Uganda.

His refusal resulted in fans damaging part of the concert arena.

The Buga crooner was scheduled to perform at the Warehouse, Old Nextdoor Arena in Tanzania on Sunday night as part of his Afro Classic World Tour.

Following this, the organisers of the show had Kizz Daniel and some of his crew members arrested by policemen from their hotel.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed the release of Kizz Daniel by the Tanzanian Police.

According to Dabiri-Erewa in a WhatsApp message: “KD has been released.

“His legal team will, however, report back to the police tomorrow while he will subsequently return back to Nigeria.”

 

Reporter

