JUST IN: Tanzanian novelist, Gurnah, wins Nobel Prize for Literature

Tanzanian novelist, Gurnah, wins Nobel Prize for Literature

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah has been awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature, it was announced on Thursday.

The Academy praised Gurnah for for his “uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fate of the refugee in the gulf between cultures and continents.”

The prize is awarded by the Swedish Academy and is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.14 million), reports the BBC.

