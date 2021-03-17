Top Stories

JUST IN: Tanzania’s President John Magufuli dies at 61

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has died aged 61, the country’s vice-president has announced.
He died on Wednesday from heart complications at a hospital in Dar es Salaam, Samia Suluhu Hassan said in an address on state television, reports the BBC.
Magufuli had not been seen in public for more than two weeks, and rumours have been circulating about his health.
Opposition politicians said last week that he had contracted Covid-19, but this has not been confirmed.
“It is with deep regret that I inform you that today… we lost our brave leader, the president of the Republic of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli,” Vice-President Hassan said in the announcement.
She said there would be 14 days of national mourning and flags would fly at half mast.
Magufuli was declared president on his 56th birthday in October 2015. He was elected for a second term following a disputed poll last year.
He was one of Africa’s most prominent coronavirus sceptics, and called for prayers and herbal-infused steam therapy to counter the virus.
Tanzania has not published details of its coronavirus cases since May, and the government has refused to purchase vaccines.
Magufuli was last seen in public on February 27, but Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa insisted last week that the president was “healthy and working hard”.
On Monday, police said they had arrested four people on suspicion of spreading rumours on social media that the president was ill.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Tinubu to Nigerians: We must comfort those in distress

Posted on Author Our Reporters

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has enjoined Nigerians to link themselves in common purpose and with utter dedication toward helping the country overcome both the health and the economic dangers posed by the coronavirus. He called on Nigerians to comfort those in distress and give bread to those who […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Low turnout as Lagos churches reopen

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  Many churches in Lagos, yesterday, witnessed low turnout on the first Sunday of reopening after 20 weeks of lockdown owing to COVID- 19 pandemic. Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu had, on Saturday, August 1, 2020 relaxed some of the lockdown measures instituted by the Lagos State Government to combat the spread of the pandemic.   […]
Top Stories

FG evacuates 325 more Nigerians from US in 6th special flight

Posted on Author Reporter

  The sixth evacuation flight from the U.S. has departed for Abuja and Lagos with 325 passengers on board. In the manifest are 128 males, 174 females and 23 infants, according to the Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Mr Benaoyagha Okoyen. This brings to 1,739 the total number of stranded Nigerians evacuated from […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica