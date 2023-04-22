News Politics

JUST-IN: Taraba Rep-Elect Dies In Abuja

House of Representatives member-elect, Hon. Ismaila Malhanchi is dead, New Telegraph reports.

It was gathered that the Malhanchi died in the early hour of Saturday, April 22 in Abuja at the age of 37 years.

Until his death, the lawmaker was a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and won the February 25th National Assembly elections to represent  Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency, Taraba State.

A former special adviser to the Taraba state Governor, Arch. Ishaku Darius, Malhanchi left behind a wife and a son.

A family source who confirmed his death said he died after a brief illness.
According to the source, Malhanchi will be buried in the FCT according to Islamic rites.

