JUST IN: Taraba State Speaker resigns

The Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Joseph Albasu Kunini has resigned his position as the speaker.

The Speaker’s resignation was announced on Wednesday, December 21 during an emergency session which held at the Hallowed Chamber of the House at around 8 am in Jalingo.

‘Radio Nigeria’ reports that the session was presided over by the Deputy speaker of the House, Hamman Adama Abdullahi.

Reading the letter sent by Hon. Joseph Albasu Kunini, Abdullahi said the former Speaker said his resignation was based on personal reason.

Meanwhile, Hon. John Kizito Bonzina, member representing Zing state constituency, former Chairman House Committee on Education, as well as the Chief Whip of the 9th Assembly has been sworn-in as the new Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly.

