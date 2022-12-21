Politics

JUST IN: Taraba State Speaker resigns

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

The Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Joseph Albasu Kunini has resigned his position as the speaker.

The Speaker’s resignation was announced on Wednesday, December 21 during an emergency session which held at the Hallowed Chamber of the House at around 8 am in Jalingo.

‘Radio Nigeria’ reports that the session was presided over by the Deputy speaker of the House, Hamman Adama Abdullahi.

Reading the letter sent by Hon. Joseph Albasu Kunini, Abdullahi said the former Speaker said his resignation was based on personal reason.

Meanwhile, Hon. John Kizito Bonzina, member representing Zing state constituency, former Chairman House Committee on Education, as well as the Chief Whip of the 9th Assembly has been sworn-in as the new Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

State Congress: Diri advocates unity in Lagos PDP

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, has urged members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State to unite the party ahead of the 2023 general elections. Speaking at the Lagos PDP State Congress in Ikeja, Diri, who was the Congress Electoral Committee Chairman, said it is only unity that would win the state […]
Politics

Delta Guber: Ofehe rides on YPP to upstage PDP

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

Last weekend’s emergence of prominent human right activist, Comrade Sunny Ofehe, as the governorship candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in Delta State, may have changed projections and permutations ahead of the 2023 polls in the State, WALE ELEGBEDE writes The 2023 general elections may still be more than eight months away but in […]
Politics

Gender equality: How ethno-religious sentiments frustrated bill

Posted on Author CHUKWU DAVID

CHUKWU DAVID reports on how ethno-religious considerations truncated the move by the Senate to pass for second reading, the bill on women empowerment and gender equality in Nigeria The Senate is again about to dash the hope of Nigerians, particularly those who have been on the vanguard of promotion of women empowerment and gender equality […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica