JUST IN: Tears as body of late Olubadan Saliu Adetunji arrives palace

The remains of the late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, were taken to Popoyemoja Palace, Ibadan, Oyo State, on Sunday.

His corpse was welcomed by a large crowd among whom were sympathisers who broke down in tears as the late monarch’s remains were offloaded from an ambulance.

The departed monarch’s body was wrapped in light blue cloth when he was taken inside his palace by some aides.

The Olubadan of Ibadan land passed away on Sunday morning.

He was 93 years old.

His death was confirmed by palace sources.

The Olubadan died 22 days after the death of another prominent monarch in Oyo State – the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi.

Adetunji, who was crowned the 41st Olubadan on March 4, 2016, was born on August 26, 1928 to the family of Raji Olayiwola and Suwebat Amope Adetunji in the Alusekere compound, Popoyemoja, Ibadan.

Adetunji was crowned Olubadan after the demise of Oba Samuel Odulana Odugade.

He was the first of 17 children of his parents.

He grew up learning vocational jobs until he took up fashion designing as a means of living after moving into Lagos.

While working as a fashion designer, Adetunji delved into musical record marketing until 1960 when he founded his first of three record label imprints called Baba Laje Records which housed notable fuji music acts, including Dauda Epo-Akara and Wasiu Ayinde Marshall.

Prior to his coronation as the Olubadan of Ibadan, Adetunji was the Balogun of Ibadan land.

