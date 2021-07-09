JUST IN: Tears as TB Joshua is buried in Lagos

*Akeredolu says: ‘TB Joshua gave me money after my governorship election victory’

It was a cascade of tears, whimpering sobs and free flow of emotions on Friday afternoon as the remains of renowned televangelist and founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, were lowered into the ground.

The 57-year-old was buried on the premises of his church in Lagos State. He was buried in the presence of his widow, Evelyn; his children, family members and other loved ones.

Joshua was buried after a week-long funeral service which climaxed on Friday afternoon.

Joshua, who was born on June 12, 1963, had planned to celebrate his 58th birthday on June 12, 2021, before he died on June 5, 2021.

Meanwhile, Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has said the late founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN), “put something” in his pocket after he was elected into office.

Akeredolu visited the church in Ikotun area of Lagos state on Friday to witness the funeral service of Joshua, an indigene of his state.

In his remarks, Akeredolu describes the deceased as a “special child” and a man of peace and love.

He said the late prophet visited him after he won the governorship election, but did not say if it was when he was first elected in 2016 or re-elected in 2020.

“He touched lives of special people economically and spiritually. We want to recall him for the great works he did on this side of the divide,” Akeredolu said.

“I can testify personally to the good things I have benefitted from him. When I won the governorship election in Ondo state. He drove to Owo and something went wrong with his vehicle in his Akure.

“He told me he has come to wish me well and pray. And when he was leaving he put something in my pocket. I won’t tell you how much he put in my pocket.”

Akeredolu added that Joshua paid the electricity bills of four local governments in Ondo State and donated electrical transformers to some communities without power.

He urged followers of the Synagogue church to emulate his “originality” and engage in good deeds.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos who was represented by Olanrewaju Elegushi, Commissioner for Home Affairs, said Joshua will be “greatly missed”.

He said Joshua lived “a purposeful life”, adding that he is a “man who lived with the common man and became an uncommon minister”.

The Lagos governor urged Joshua’s family and church members to “celebrate this evangelist by fighting the good fight of faith” and continue with his philanthropic initiatives.

Present at the lying-in-state event is Evelyn, Joshua’s widow, and her children.

Other dignitaries at the event include Hakeem Odumosu, Lagos Commissioner of Police; Samson Ayokunle, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), who was represented by Biodun Sanyaolu, the General Secretary of CAN; among others.

Like this: Like Loading...