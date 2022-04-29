Sports

JUST IN: Tennis champion, Boris Becker, jailed over bankruptcy

Former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been jailed for two and a half years for hiding £2.5m worth of assets and loans to avoid paying debts.

The six-time Grand Slam champion had denied breaking UK insolvency laws after he was declared bankrupt in 2017, owing creditors almost £50m, reports the BBC.

Becker, 54, was found guilty of four charges by a jury under the Insolvency Act. He was cleared on 20 counts.

 

