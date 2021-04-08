JUST IN: Tension as gunmen abduct monarch, entire cabinet in Imo

Steve Uzoechi, Owerri

The pervading tension in Imo State hit another spike Thursday when the news broke that a traditional ruler and his entire cabinet had been abducted by yet to be identified assailants.

The traditional ruler, Eze Charles Iroegbu of Umuezie community in Nguru, Aboh Mbaise Local Council Area, was kidnapped Tuesday evening around 6pm, alongside his entire cabinet members.

The monarch and his cabinet were abducted while returning from a traditional wedding they attended at Ihitte-Uboma Council Area of the state.

A source close to the traditional ruler who spoke to our correspondent, on the condition of anonymity, said the incident took place at the popular Seven and Half junction in the Obowo area of the state.

He said: “The attack happened around the Seven and Half junction, the gunmen simply blockaded the vehicle they were travelling in, pulled down the driver, and one of the abductors took the wheel and drove off with the monarch and his cabinet, while the rest of the gunmen followed closely behind in another vehicle.”

He added that the cabinet members that accompanied the monarch to the traditional wedding were seven.

Efforts to reach the state Police spokesman proved abortive as inquiries sent to him were not replied.

