JUST IN: Tension As Gunmen Kill Five Modakeke Farmers

Tensions rise in Ile-Ife and Modakeke, both in Osun State, after at least five people were brutally murdered on their way to their farm.

The remains were discovered near Toro road in Modakeke early Friday morning, according to sources.

SP Yemisi Opalola of the Osun State Police verified the event, adding that a team of police operatives has been dispatched to the communities.

The Obafemi Awolowo University’s main gate had also been closed as of the time of reporting this article.

Details later…

